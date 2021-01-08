Pakistan vs South Africa: Proteas name squad for Test series

Proteas name Test squad against Pakistan / Photo: PTI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced a 21-member Test squad for the two-match series against Pakistan starting January 26 in Karachi.

In a media release today, CSA named a full-strength squad that will play under the leadership of Quinton de Kock.

The players will depart for Pakistan on January 15 through a commercial flight and spend their quarantine period in Karachi where they’ll play the first match of the series.

This would be South Africa’s first tour to Pakistan in 14 years; they last toured the country in 2007.

Many star South African players including Faf du Plessis, de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma are part of the squad.

It includes the majority of the players that were named in the recently concluded home Test series against Sri Lanka. However, the attack is strengthened by the returns of Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius, both of whom are fully fit to play - with a spin-bowling boost in the inclusions of Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde.

Daryn Dupavillon and Ottneil Baarman have also been included into the Proteas Test squad as both recieves their maiden Test call-up.

Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang, said they are very excited to see how the tour of Pakistan will pan out for the players they have chosen.

“We are confident in our selections and believe in rewarding good performances both on and off the field, which is why we have gone with the core of the group that was selected for the Sri Lanka home series,” he said

“Considering that the conditions that will be faced are largely unknown to the South African team, we wanted to strengthen the attack with the skill sets that Shamsi and Linde have to offer, while giving players like Dupavillon and Baartman an opportunity after making strong cases for themselves in recent seasons,” Mpitsang concluded.

Proteas will play two Tests in Karachi and Rawalpindi and three T20Is in Lahore against Pakistan from January 26 to February 14. The T20 squad will be announced at a later date.

South Africa Test Squad:

Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plesis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman.

