PSL 2021: Rawalpindi, Multan miss out as PCB releases tournament schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, which is set to kick off on February 20 in Karachi.

The opening fixture will see defending champions Karachi Kings take on 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium.

The tournament will last a little more than a month and conclude on March 22, with its final at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Covid-19 situation means that only two cities - Karachi and Lahore - will host the matches. Rawalpindi and Multan, the other two centres, which had hosted matches in PSL 2020, miss out this time.

"We had to make the tough decision to limit matches to Karachi and Lahore, and this decision has been taken in the larger interest of the event, participants and the country," said PCB Director (Commercial) Babar Hamid.

"We want to limit the unnecessary exposure of the players as much as practically possible so that the players can operate in a safe and healthy environment.

“The crowds in Multan and Rawalpindi were awesome last year and we owe a big thanks to them for their contribution in making the HBL PSL 2020 a resounding success. I am sure when life returns to normal, the two cities will get their share of matches as the PCB remains committed and determined to stage matches of the HBL PSL at as many venues as possible."

Itinerary-wise, the tournament has been divided into two legs - the first in Karachi that will start on Feb 20 and end on March 7, and the second in Lahore that will begin on March 10 and conclude with the final on March 22.

In all, 34 matches will be played during PSL 2021.

Whether to allow fans inside the stadium or not will be decided at a later date and depend on the Covid situation in the country.

"Covid-19 is an evolving situation, a decision will be made closer to time though the event organisers are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the concerned government officials," the PCB press release said.



PSL 2021 complete schedule:

Sat, 20 Feb - Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators (N); NSK, Karachi

Sun, 21 Feb - Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Islamabad United v Multan Sultans (N); both matches at NSK, Karachi

Mon, 22 Feb - Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators (N); NSK, Karachi

Tue, 23 Feb - Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (N); NSK, Karachi

Wed, 24 Feb - Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (N); NSK, Karachi

Fri, 26 Feb - Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans (D); Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators (N); both matches at NSK, Karachi

Sat, 27 Feb - Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans (D); Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United (N); both matches at NSK, Karachi

Sun, Feb 28 - Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N); NSK, Karachi

Mon, 1 Mar - Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N); NSK, Karachi

Wed, 3 Mar - Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans (N); both matches at NSK, Karachi

Thu, 4 Mar - Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N); NSK, Karachi

Fri, 5 Mar - Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N); NSK, Karachi

Sat, 6 Mar - Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (D); Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N); NSK, Karachi

Sun, 7 Mar - Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (D); Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (N); NSK, Karachi

Wed, 10 Mar - Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N); GSL, Lahore

Thu, 11 Mar - Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N); GSL, Lahore

Fri, 12 Mar - Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N); both matches at GSL, Lahore

Sat 13 Mar - Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (D); Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N); both matches at GSL, Lahore

Sun, 14 Mar - Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings (N); both matches at GSL, Lahore

Mon, 15 Mar - Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N); GSL, Lahore

Tue, 16 Mar - Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N); GSL, Lahore

Thu, 18 Mar - Qualifier (1 v 2) (N); GSL, Lahore

Fri, 19 Mar - Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N); GSL, Lahore

Sat, Mar 20 - Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N); GSL, Lahore

Mon, 22 Mar - Final (N), GSL, Lahore

