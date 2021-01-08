Wasim Akram calls Omar Khalid ‘Pakistan sports find of the year’ / Photo: The News

Former cricket legend Wasim Akram on Thursday heaped praise on Pakistan’s youngest golf champion Omar Khalid, referring to him as country’s sports’ find of the year’, The News reported today.

Earlier on Sunday, Omar created history after winning the 60th National Amateur Golf Championship in Karachi at the age of 16, becoming the youngest golf champion in tournament’s history.

He won the title by a margin of five strokes in a final round score of 70, beating all the top players in the country at Karachi Golf Club.

“I was both amazed and delighted to learn that the 16-year-old Omar has won the country’s most prestigious golf tournament,” Wasim said.

“It is not easy for a young boy of Omar’s age to win a national title and more so in a tough sport like golf where a player takes a long time to mature. That makes Omar’s victory really important for Pakistan sports,” he added.

The 54-year-old, who is an avid golfer himself, said that Omar is “Pakistan sports’ find of the year.” Predicting a bright future for the youngster, Wasim hoped that Omar will win medals for Pakistan at the international level.

The former cricketer also appealed to the authorities and corporate sector to come forward and support talented youngsters so that they can become world class players. “Players like Omar are Pakistan’s future and should get all possible support.”

Read: Omar Khalid becomes youngest to win National Amateur Golf Championship

Wasim Akram calls Omar Khalid ‘Pakistan sports find of the year’