I was always discriminated against: Mohammad Sami

Veteran fast bowler Mohammad Sami has claimed that he was discriminated against throughout his career, Geo News reported.

Sami, 39, who was relegated to Second XI in domestic cricket in 2019 and was not picked at all in 2020, said: "I bowled a 100mph ball in international cricket but was told that the speed gun had malfunctioned.

"The speed gun was working fine for others but did not work just for me?"

Considered one of the fastest bowlers in the world in his prime, Sami complained that once he had taken three wickets in four overs "but after that I wasn't given any overs."

He has appealed for help from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Cricket Board's Cricket Committee.

