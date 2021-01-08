PSL 2021: PCB ready to set COVID-19 protocols / Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been working to develop a strict plan for Covid-19 protocols in the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to ensure players’ safety.

Sources revealed to Geo Super that no violation regarding COVID-19 Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be tolerated by the board.

The sixth season of Pakistan’s premier domestic Twenty20 tournament, PSL, is set to begin in February while the players’ draft is happening tomorrow in Lahore.

PCB management has been working on to create special protocols to make sure that the virus does not spread among the players and other stakeholders. These protocols will also be communicated to franchises.

Sources also mentioned that a bio-secure bubble for the league would be initiated from February 15. All foreign players will have to arrive in Pakistan with negative COVID-19 test results, following which they would be tested twice more in Karachi.

The players, if tested positive, will not be allowed to train. Moreover, they would have to stay in isolation for at least five days and undergo testing twice.

The tournament is scheduled to start from February 20 in Karachi. It would take place in two cities, Karachi and Lahore, only this year due to the pandemic while the event would conclude in Punjab's capital.

