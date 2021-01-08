Aaqib Javed wonders why Javed Miandad's criticism of PCB has stopped

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed is befuddled by former teammate and legendary batsman Javed Miandad's silence on the national team's horror displays on the recent tour of New Zealand.

It is currently open season on Pakistan cricket as all proverbial guns are pointed at the players, officials as well as the PCB top brass for the team's steady plight.

One of the forefront critics is Aaqib, who recently claimed that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis were not capable even to coach school-level teams, let alone the national representatives.

He has, however, been surprised by the silence of Miandad, who was one of the most outspoken critics of the PCB until his nephew Faisal Iqbal landed was made the Balochistan head coach.

Miandad's absence from the scene has bothered Aaqib. "If you think something is right then you should stand your ground and speak up," the former fast bowler is quoted as saying by Daily Express.

"Miandad should have spoken about the defeat in New Zealand because below this I can only see Afghanistan. I'm afraid that our cricket won't survive like this but Miandad is not saying anything these days."

