Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz excited about England's tour to Pakistan / Photo: PCB

Karachi: Two experienced all-rounders of Pakistan women’s cricket team, Nida Dar and Kainat Imtiaz, on Thursday expressed their excitement at the news of England women’s cricket team’s tour to Pakistan this year.

In a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their official YouTube channel, both the players were hopeful that the tour by the top cricketing side will help Pakistan improve the standards of game in the country.

“I am so excited to hear this news, I’ve already texted a couple of England players to welcome them in Pakistan. This is good news for us at many levels,” said Dar, who has represented Pakistan in 74 One-Day Internationals and 102 Twenty20 Internationals.

“Playing a top side at home will also give confidence to our team,” she added.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that England women’s cricket team will visit Pakistan along with their men’s side in October for three ODIs and two T20Is.

Kainat, who has played for Pakistan in 23 international games, hoped that spectators will be allowed to visit stadium and witness the historic series.

The 28-year-old stressed that it is important for development of women cricket to bring girls to stadiums during the series. “They all should come to grounds and see the games, it will encourage other girls to pick cricket as a profession and do well in the sport,” she said.



“All the girls are excited. I am discussing with my teammates that how historic it would be for all of us to play England – a champion side – at our home ground,” Kainat added.

The all-rounder duo also spoke about their preparation for the upcoming tour to South Africa and hoped for a good show there.

“I am very confident following my good run in domestic cricket. I hope to continue my form and translate it into some good performances at international level,” Kainat said.

Meanwhile Dar said that they have covered all areas during the preparatory camp and that the team will produce better results than past in the upcoming series.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against South Africa in Durban and Pietermaritzburg from January 20 to February 3.

