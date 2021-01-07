World Champions England Women to tour Pakistan for first time / Photo: AP

ICC World ODI Champions England Women cricket team will tour Pakistan for the first time in history in October this year for two Twenty20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals in Karachi.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the news on Thursday through a media release saying England’s women team will be touring the country alongside their men’s team later this year.

“World champions England accompanying their men’s side for their first-ever tour to Karachi is an extremely powerful and strong announcement for Pakistan, our women’s cricketers as well as for the global sport,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan was quoted as saying.

The 49-year-old added that this announcement reflects the confidence and trust between PCB and England and Wales Cricket Board.

Unlike England’s men cricket team, who have toured Pakistan before, this will be the first visit of the women’s side to the country.

ECB’s Managing Director for Women’s Cricket, Clare Connor, was delighted about the historic announcement.

“Not only will this be a cricket tour that provides valuable competitive opportunity to both teams, it should also serve as another powerful and positive message as we drive forward our equality ambitions for more women and girls to derive empowerment through the sport,” she said.

“I was in Pakistan last year and I know the impact that a women’s tour such as this can have and how memorable an experience it will be for our players and staff,” the former cricketer added.

The two teams will play two T20Is and three ODIs from October 14 – 22 at National Stadium, Karachi.

Series schedule:

14 October – 1st T20I, National Stadium, Karachi

15 October – 2nd T20I, National Stadium, Karachi

18 October – 1st ODI, National Stadium, Karachi

20 October – 2nd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi

22 October – 3rd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi

