Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament starts tomorrow

The national premier domestic One-Day tournament, Pakistan Cup, is all set to begin in Karachi on Friday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced today.

In a media release on Thursday, PCB confirmed that the 33-match tournament will go on from January 8 to 31.

Six teams including Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Southern Punjab. Balochistan and Northern will participate in the 23-day long tournament at three venues in Karachi.

The in-form cricketer Hasan Ali will continue to lead Central Punjab after the player helped his team become a joint-winner of the recently concluded first-class tournament, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Meanwhile, Khalid Usman will lead the defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and veteran cricketer Imran Farhat will captain Balochistan. Mohammad Nawaz has been named the skipper of Northern side while Sindh and Southern Punjab will be led by Saud Shakeel and Sohaib Maqsood, respectively.

The tournament carries prize money of nearly PKR 10 million. The winning team will get PKR 5 million while the runner-ups will earn PKR 2.5 million. The rest of the money will be distributed individually among best performers of the tournament.

NBP Sports Complex and UBL Sports Complex will host ten matches each while State Bank Stadium will host 13 matches including the semi-finals and final. All matches played at State Bank Stadium will be televised by PCB.

Squads:

Balochistan – Imran Farhat (c), Bismillah Khan (vc), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Adnan Akmal, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ali Rafiq, Awais Zia, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Nazar Hussain, Raza-ul-Hasan, Taimoor Ali, Taj Wali and Umaid Asif

Central Punjab – Hasan Ali (c), Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Shan (wk), Ali Zaryab, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Salahuddin and Waqas Maqsood

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Shah, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musadiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Usman Shinwari

Northern – Mohammad Nawaz (c), Aamer Jamal, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Athar Mehmood, Faizan Riaz, Hammad Azam, Jamal Anwar, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Ismail, Nasir Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Salman Irshad, Sohail Tanvir, Taimoor Sultan and Umar Amin

Sindh – Saud Shakeel (c), Aaliyan Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Azam Khan, Mohammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousaf, Saad Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani and Sharjeel Khan

Southern Punjab – Sohaib Maqsood (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Aamer Yamin, Aaron Summers, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Muhammad Imran, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Umar Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Waqar Hussain, Zahid Mahmood, Zain Abbas and Zeeshan Ashraf

