Current coaching staff has 'no vision': Azhar Mahmood / Photo: File

Former Pakistani bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has blamed the current coaching staff for Pakistan’s series loss against New Zealand, The News reported.

Talking to media at MOU signing ceremony of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and Muslim Hands, the 45-year-old said that national team’s coaches have no vision.

“The present coaching staff has no vision as they have no idea where this team is heading to. The worst performance was seen in New Zealand,” he said. “Acknowledged that Babar Azam’s factor was very prominent but fighting spirit was seen missing in all departments.”

Pakistan’s tour to New Zealand ended on Wednesday after the team lost the second Test by an innings and 176 runs.

They lost the both T20I and Test series against the hosts following which the players and coaches have been severely criticized by former players and analysts back home.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Pakistani cricketer Aaqib Javed also blasted the national team saying it’s the worst national XI he has seen in decades.

He also questioned the credentials of Pakistan’s current coaching set up while criticizing Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis saying they are not good enough to coach school cricket teams even.

