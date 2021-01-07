Fans have every right to criticise us: Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq

Under-fire Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq has accepted the criticism being levelled at him and his team following a resounding 2-0 drubbing at the hands of New Zealand, saying the fans have every right to feel disappointed and let their feelings known.

"The criticism after New Zealand series is justified because criticism comes from those who have faith in the team's ability," Misbah said in a PCB podcast.

"In the first Test, we fought, took the match to the final five overs and demonstrated our potential even in a tough situation.

"Once the fans expect you to put up a fight but you don't then their criticism is valid. We delivered less than our ability. We had chances and could have done better but we couldn't take advantage and lost."

The head coach, whose job is reportedly under threat, detailed on the mood in the dressing room.

"Of course, we are sad and disappointed," he explained. "When you don't live up to expectations, you feel disappointed."

Misbah pinpointed the team's fielding as the facet of their game that cost them the series.

"Dropping catches has been a problem for us in the past and on this tour, too, this was our biggest problem," he said. "The missed chances made a big difference in the series. We need to improve our fielding."

