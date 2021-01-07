Rizwan takes responsibility for Pakistan’s defeat against NZ / Photo: Reuters

Pakistan stand-in Test captain Mohammad Rizwan on Wednesday took responsibility for national team’s defeat against New Zealand in the two-match Test series, The News reported.

Talking to media in the post-series conference, the 28-year-old said that as a captain, wicket-keeper and player he takes the responsibility for the series loss and that he failed to make the best use of his abilities.

“I have to admit here that I have failed to justify my wicket-keeping and was also among those players who dropped catches at crucial stages of the Test,” he said.

Rizwan, who led the national team in absence of Babar Azam, said that dropped catches let down team the most. “Our fielding was also not up to the mark in the matches. You cannot put well-versed New Zealand team under pressure if you drop catches regularly,” he said.

He added that the team dropped too many catches at the crucial time and he was one of the culprits. “In the second Test, we also dropped some sitters. You have to take 20 wickets to win a Test but if you drop catches, it becomes a difficult proposition.”

The Peshawar born player said the team failed to perform in all three departments, however, the bowlers tried to create opportunities but suffered due to poor fielding. “Dropped chances means putting extra pressure on the bowlers. Pressure always affects young bowlers’ performance,” he added.

Rizwan was Pakistan’s top scorer and the third highest runs-getter in the series with 202 runs to his credit at an average of 50.50.

Mohammad Rizwan takes responsibility for Pakistan’s defeat against NZ