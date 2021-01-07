New chief selector Mohammad Wasim to hold first meeting next week

Mohammad Wasim

Newly appointed chief selector Mohammad Wasim will convene his first selection committee meeting early next week to review performances of he New Zealand tour as well as discuss retentions and sackings for the upcoming home series against South Africa., The News reported on Thursday.

The meeting which, according to sources, will be attended by head coaches of all cricket associations is likely to be held between January 10 and January 14.



The selected players will go into a bio-secure bubble from January 17.

The South African team will arrive in Karachi on January 16 and will stay in quarantine for the next five days. The visiting bunch will undergo COVID-19 testing and initially will train in a local club near the hotel. Later on, South Africa will train at the National High Performance Centre in Karachi.

