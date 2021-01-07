New Zealand Cricket thanks PCB for 'sacrifice made to make tour happen'

As Pakistan's tour of New Zealand came to a dismal end, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for sending its national team Down Under and "sacrifice you made to make this tour happen".

Pakistan was only the second team after West Indies to fly to New Zealand during the pandemic, and even though their tour faced a number of Covid challenges, it eventually went through - a fact that was not lost on the hosts as they showed their gratitude towards the PCB in a tweet.

Although Pakistan players racked up all kinds of goodwill points on the field, their fans would find little consolation in that as they not only lost the T20I series 2-1 but also got completely outplayed in the Test series, which they meekly surrendered 2-0.

