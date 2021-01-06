NZ become number one Test side for first time after beating Pakistan

New Zealand become number one Test side for the first time / Photo: BLACKCAPS

New Zealand cricket team on Wednesday became the number one ranked side in International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Team Rankings for the first time in history.

The Black Caps rose to the top of world Test rankings after their victory against Pakistan in second Test in Christchurch, ICC confirmed.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs to sweep the two-match Test series 2-0 earlier today.

The team achieved the feat for the first time in its Test cricket history and became the seventh country ever to hold the top spot in the Test rankings.

New Zealand have won their last six consecutive Test matches and remains unbeaten at home since March 2017; leading them to spend most of the last couple of years ranked number two in the world.

The Kiwi captain, Kane Williamson, led from the front to take his team to top as he is currently the number one ranked Test batsman in the world. The player averages the highest among all batsmen in last three years.

However, there is more to New Zealand’s success than just their captain. Their pacers Neil Wagner and Tim Southee are ranked third and fourth in ICC Test Bowlers category.

While Kyle Jamieson as the fourth pillar of the New Zealand bowling unit has added a new dimension and strength to the already talented Kiwi attack.

With their victory against Pakistan, New Zealand is now eyeing a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final in Lord’s later this year as they’re ranked third in the table, behind Australia and India.

