Pak vs SA: Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq to replace Shan Masood, Naseem Shah

Shan Masood and Naseem Shah did not live up to expectations on tour of New Zealand.

Pakistan team management has recommended that supremely out-of-form opener Shan Masood, young pacer Naseem Shah and wicketless spinner Zafar Gohar be dropped for the upcoming home series against South Africa.

Masood scored just 10 runs in his four innings of two Tests against New Zealand, whereas Shah, for once, looked out of depth at the top level, picking up just four wickets in the series Pakistan lost 2-0.

The 17-year-old went wicketless in the final Test, just as debutant Gohar, who endured a baptism of fire, finishing with figures of 159-0.

The trio, as per sources privy to the matter, could be dropped for the two-Test series against Proteas, while Haris Sohail's career is also on the line.

In their place, fit-again fast bowler Hasan Ali, opener Imam-ul-Haq and middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel's names have been recommended. However, there is no chance of a comeback for veteran batsman Asad Shafiq.

New chief selector Mohammad Wasim has already held discussions with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam in this regard but a final decision will be taken once the team reaches Lahore from New Zealand.

