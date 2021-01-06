PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars mull new combinations, retentions ahead of draft

Having fallen at the final hurdle in 2020, Lahore Qalandars are planning to go one better by preparing an even better set of combinations for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 edition, The News reported on Wednesday citing franchise CEO Atif Rana.

The Qalandars chief made the franchise's intentions known while addressing the Sports Journalists Association of Lahore’s Meet the Press assembly at SJAL Office on Tuesday.



He said that their team excelled in PSL-5 and with better combination, they will try to win the PSL-6 trophy.

Atif said: “We will try to make a well-balanced and strong side for PSL-6 to win it in great style. We have got the list of players for the next edition of PSL. The next two to three days are very important for us. We haven’t announced players retention yet while many of our players have moved into the platinum category with their exceptional performances at international level.

“We have the best players of Twenty20 cricket. Muhammad Hafeez is a good batsman with great T20 track record while Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi are among

Dilber Hussain is another example while Sohail Akhtar helped Qalandars win in Abu Dhabi, so we have no dearth of talent but there is a dire need to make the best combination to get desired results,” he said.

Atif said that they have been facing challenges regarding financial model of the PSL. “There is a need to improve the financial model of the Pakistan Super League. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should make the PSL model in such a way that it should be win-win situation for all the franchises as well as for the cricket board,” he said.

