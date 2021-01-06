Pakistan vs South Africa: 3 Covid-19 tests mandatory for all players

All members of the Pakistan cricket team as well as officials will have to clear three Covid-19 tests in order to partake in the training camp ahead of the upcoming home series against South Africa, The News reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan Shaheens, whose assignments in New Zealand recently ended, have already been briefed by the PCB’s medical advisory committee regarding SOPs for the series against South Africa.

The players as well as support staff will undergo two Covid-19 tests on January 13 and 16 at their residences while the third test will be conducted on January 19 after their arrival at the central station.

The squad members have been instructed to cover their faces with masks during the flight and limit their physical contact after reaching Pakistan.

Director Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem delivered the lecture to Shaheens and he will also brief the national team about the required protocols at the conclusion of the Christchurch Test.

