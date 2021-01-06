Hunger for comeback helps Hasan Ali rise in QeA Trophy / Photo: PCB

Karachi: If there’s one success story from the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - Pakistan’s premier domestic tournament, it has to be of Hasan Ali – the captain of Central Punjab’s side.

The re-rise of the cricketer not only showcased his return to the form but also architected the remarkable fight-back by his team, Central Punjab, in the tournament.

The defending champions were trailing at bottom of the table even after six rounds of the tournament. But when Hassan stepped in as captain in place of Azhar Ali, who left to join Pakistan team in New Zealand, the team gained some momentum.

Central Punjab ended up as a joint winner of the tournament after the nail-biting final ended in a tie – the first ever in history of first-class cricket.

The 26-year-old’s own performance reflected the role he played in team’s fight back from bottom placed side to the joint-winners as he became the best player of the tournament.

Hasan had 43 wickets to his credit, the most by any fast bowler in the tournament and 273 runs, including a century in final and two half-centuries.

It wasn’t an easy sail for the bowler as he was making a comeback from injury. “It was very challenging for me as I was making a comeback after multiple injuries that kept me out of action,” he said.

“Whatever I went through in last few months motivated me to stand up and fight back. I was eager to play cricket and I was hungry to do everything that’s needed to be done for a comeback,” said a visibly satisfied Hasan after the final of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The cricketer last played for Pakistan in June 2019; since then multiple injuries kept him out of action. Various intervals in his careers due to injuries delayed his return to the national side but now he feels that he is on track.

“I have worked really hard. I knew that hard work and determination can bring results for me and it has now resulted in my success here,” Hasan said. “I am sure my fans would be happy to see me back in form now.”

