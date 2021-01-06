Shahid Afridi disappointed by Pakistan’s performance in New Zealand

Shahid Afridi disappointed by Pakistan’s performance in NZ / Photo: File

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Wednesday showed his disappointment at national cricket team’s performance in New Zealand saying the results on the tour are ‘very poor.’

Taking to the popular social media site Twitter, the 43-year-old congratulated Black Caps on becoming the number one ranked Test team in the world.

“Congratulations to NZ for becoming #1 Test team, great performance by Kane Williamson and team,” Afridi wrote.

Earlier today, New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in the second Test to sweep the series 2-0 and climb up to top in ICC Test team rankings.

Like many fans, the former cricketer was also disheartened by the abysmal performance by Men in Green on the current tour.

“Really disappointing to see the performance in 2nd Test after a good fight in 1st Test,” he wrote. “The players need to apply talent and courage to survive in Test cricket. The results in NZ are very poor.”

Pakistan’s disastrous tour to New Zealand on and off-field finally comes to an end.

The visiting team lost both the three-match T20I and two-match Test series after spending a tough quarantine period and losing multiple players to injuries including all-formats captain Babar Azam, who did not participate in a single match on the tour.

