Pak vs NZ: Match Report - Day 4 - 2nd Test - Jan 6 - Christchurch

New Zealand completed clean-sweep against Pakistan in the two-match Test series after beating the visiting team by an innings and 176 runs in the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Pakistani batsmen continued to struggle as they stumbled to 186 all out in a pitch that witnessed its highest total scored by the opposing team in the same match.

Kyle Jamieson, the six feet eight inch tall Kiwi bowler, with his 11 wickets was the nightmare for the opponent team as he became the first bowler to take more than 10 wickets in a Test at Hagley Oval, leading him to win the Player of the Match award.

His figures of six for 38 in second innings backed with his five for 69 in the first helped New Zealand wrap up the match in four days. Despite playing just six Tests so far, Jamieson played a senior bowler role in a pace-attack headed by higher-ranked veterans Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Meanwhile, the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson with Man of the Series performance led from the front taking his team to not only a series victory but also the number one ranked Test team in the world right now.

The 30-year-old scored 388 runs in the two Tests at a whopping average of 129 including a double ton in the same match.

When Pakistan resumed the day at one down for eight, and needing to bat for the better part of two days to salvage a draw, Boult took the first wicket when he had night-watchman Mohammad Abbas out for three in the fifth over.

Since then it has been all about Jamieson, who removed Abid Ali for 26 to go with his dismissal of Shan Masood the previous evening and Pakistan were 69 for three at lunch.

In a potent middle session, Jamieson had Haris Sohail and Azhar Ali caught behind, and bowled Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan to have the tourists at 98 for six.

Sohail did not get his feet moving as he poked at a rising delivery on 15, the best score on what has been a disappointing tour for the left-hander.

Azhar had attempted to take the fight back to Jamieson, moving into a short delivery and pulling it through mid-on for four as he advanced to 37.

The boundary clearly irked the giant and in his following over, without Azhar adding a further run, Jamieson made a ball rear up towards the ribs and it was gloved to the wicketkeeper.

Rizwan was bowled for 10 by a full delivery as Jamieson worked through his variations to produce an inswinger that zipped between bat and pad.

Boult came back for his second wicket of the day when he dismissed Fawad Alam for 16, leaving Faheem Ashraf not out 21 and Zafar Gohar yet to score at tea.

With additional reporting from AFP.



