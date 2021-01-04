AUS vs IND: Brad Haddin takes a dig at India for ‘whinging’ over Test venue

Brad Haddin takes a dig at India for ‘whinging’ over Test venue

Former Australian wicket-keeper Brad Haddin took a dig at Indian cricket team over their reluctance to travel to Brisbane due to strict quarantine rules saying they don’t want to play at Gabba because of Australia’s track record at the venue.

In an interview to Fox cricket on Sunday, the 43-year-old implied that India’s hesitation to play in Brisbane stems more from Australia’s dominance at the venue than Covid-19 restrictions.

““From a cricket point of view, why would India want to go to the Gabba? No one wins at the Gabba, Australia plays really good cricket there and no one’s won for a really long time (besides the Aussies),” he was quoted as saying.

While taking a dig at the Indian cricketers, Haddin said that he hasn’t heard the Australian players ‘whinge’ as they are also following the same rules and strict protocols.

“It’s the same with the Australian teams, we haven’t heard them whinge and they’ve just got on with it. To me, it just looks like they’re trying not to play at the Gabba,” he said.

Read: James Pattinson ruled out of third Test against India

The former cricketer added that the visiting team knew about the circumstances they will face before travelling to Australia.

“You came to Australia knowing exactly what was going to happen … you knew there were restrictions, you knew this could’ve happened,” he said.

Haddin’s comments came after it was reported that Indian players have refused to travel to Brisbane.

The state of Queensland that has strict quarantine protocols in place as a result of recent Covid-19 outbreak in New South Wales, where the two teams played the second Test.

“These guys have been in a bubble for a long, long time and they might just start to be getting a little bit tired. But you can’t move a Test match - if a state doesn’t have any virus - just because you’re over the quarantine,” Haddin added.

Read: Indian cricketers test negative post bubble breach controversy

AUS vs IND: Brad Haddin takes a dig at India for ‘whinging’ over Test venue