AUS vs IND: James Pattinson ruled out of third Test against India

James Pattinson ruled out of third Test against India / Photo: Reuters

Australian fast bowler James Pattinson has been ruled out of the third Test against India in Sydney due to ribs injury, Cricket Australia announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old fell at his home and ended up bruising his ribs, the board said.

Pattinson was on ‘approved leave’ following the Boxing Day test while the incident happened. The bowler is yet to feature on the four-match Test series as selectors have been going with Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood as their principal pace attack.

The team confirmed that no replacement will be announced as fast bowlers Michael Neser and Sean Abbott are also currently part of the squad.

Pattinson’s inclusion in the final Test will depend on his fitness as the player will be assessed before the fourth Test at the Gabba.

The four-Test series is level at 1-1 ahead of the third test which starts at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

