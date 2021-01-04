SL vs ENG: England batsman Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19

Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19 / Photo: David Rogers

English batsman Moeen Ali tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed today.

“Following PCR tests administered on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on Sunday 3rd January, The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19,” ECB said in an official statement.

The 33-year-old will now observe a10-day self-isolation period, in accordance with the Sri Lankan Government’s quarantine protocols.

ECB further revealed that Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible contact and he, too, will observe self-isolation until further testing.

“The touring party will be PCR tested for a second time on Tuesday morning. At this stage, the team will train for the first time on Wednesday,” the statement added.

England cricket team arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday to resume a two-match Test tour that was cancelled in March last year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The two teams will face each other on January 14 at the Galle stadium without any spectators.

