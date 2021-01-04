Mohammad Asif reveals Pakistani bowlers are older than what they claim / Photo: File

Former cricketer Mohammad Asif has accused Pakistani bowlers of lying about their age in international cricket.

In an interview to wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal on his YouTube channel, the 38-year-old revealed that Pakistani bowlers are older than what their birth certificates suggest.

“They [Pakistani bowlers] are so aged. It is written as 17-18 years on paper, but they are actually 27-28 years old,” Asif said.

“They don’t have the flexibility to bowl 20-25 overs. They don’t know how to bend the body and they become stiff after a while. They are not able to stand on the field after bowling a 5-6 over spell,” he added.

Asif, one of the most known seam bowlers of his time, and equally popular for his off-field controversies, expressed his disappointment at Pakistani bowlers’ performance in New Zealand.



“We used to salivate after looking at green tops in New Zealand. There was no question of leaving the ball as a fast bowler. I never used to leave the ball before taking a five-wicket haul,” he said.

The former cricketer added that current pacers lack control and don’t know how to keep batsmen on the front foot.

He also reminisced the golden era of Pakistani pace attack including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis saying back then they used to dominate the game.

Asif was banned by International Cricket Council (ICC) for five years after indulging in a spot-fixing scandal in 2010 in England that also marked an end to his international career.

