Pakistan vs South Africa series to have local match officials: sources

Pakistan are set to host South Africa later this month.

Pakistan's upcoming home series against South Africa will be officiated by local umpires and match referees, Geo News reported citing sources privy to the matter.

In light of the International Cricket Council's Covid-19 SoPs, the series will see Pakistani officials in charge as opposed to neutral ones, which was the norm before the pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that the South African national team is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on January 16.

The Proteas will play a Test match each in Karachi and Rawalpindi, while the three-match T20I series will be played entirely in Lahore.

