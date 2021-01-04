Pak vs NZ: 'Disappointing when catches get dropped,' admits Mohammad Abbas

Mohammad Abbas

Seam bowler Mohammad Abbas has admitted that it was disappointing to see the catch of Kane Williamson dropped on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand, saying that world class played always make the opposition pay for such mistakes.

Williamson offered two catches to Pakistani fielders today but none were taken, with one of the culprits being Shan Masood, who after failing with the bat could not find joy in the slip cordon either.

The New Zealand skipper was unbeaten at 112 when play ended, also helping his side to 256-3 in reply to Pakistan's 297.

"It's very disappointing when catches get dropped," a frustrated Abbas said following the end of day's play.

"Kane Williamson is the world's number one batsman. Whenever a world class batsman gets dropped, they take full advantage of that. Something similar is what Kane Williamson did."

