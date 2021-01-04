Omar Khalid becomes youngest to win National Amateur Golf Championship / Photo: The News

Sixteen-year-old Omar Khalid on Sunday created history after winning the 60th National Amateur Golf Championship becoming the youngest player to claim the title, The News reported today.



Khalid, an O-levels student, won the tournament with one of the best scores in its 60-year history.

The player sealed the victory on the front nine after starting the final round with a one-stroke lead at Karachi Golf Club.

He eventually won with a total score of 292 to become the youngest player to win Pakistan’s national championship. Omar was over the moon to win the biggest title of his career.

“It’s great to win the National Championship. I had a dream round today and all the birdies in the initial holes took the pressure off me,” he said.

His competitor, Ralfay Raja from Rawalpindi, finished as the runner-up with a score of 297. While Umer Khokhar and Salman Khan, the other top contenders fighting for the title, ended at 303.

Ralfay also praised Omar for his excellent performance and said the youngster has a bright future.

“You feel bad if you lose after playing badly,” he said. “I played well today but Omar was awesome. He played great golf and deserved to win. He is a youngster and I’m sure he has a bright future,” he was quoted as saying.

Omar who had scores of 77, 71 and 74 in the first three round started the day with a one-shot lead over the rest of the pack. He quickly added to the lead by making four birdies on the first six holes on the front nine.

The youngster received the trophy from chief guest, Lt Gen Mian Hilal Hussain, President Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) at the prize distribution ceremony of the four-day championship.

In the ladies category, Rimsha Ijaz took the crown after winning the three-round contest with a score of 227. She finished seven strokes ahead of the runner-up Ghazal Yasmin in the final round.

