Pak vs NZ: Haris Sohail cleans up Shan Masood's mess with stunning catch

Haris Sohail is not necessarily considered the most reliable of Pakistan fielders but on Monday he took a catch that you do not expect him to grab.



After Shaheen Afridi produced an edge off of Tom Latham in the first innings of the second Test, the ball flew towards Shan Masoon in second slip.

Masood, however, dropped it but before the ball could hit the ground, Sohail came alive, grabbing what his slip mate couldn't.

Sohail's second-time effort was not only easy on the eyes but it saved Masood's blushes.

