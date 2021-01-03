SA vs SL: Match Report - Day 1 - Second Test - Johannesburg - Jan 3

Sri Lanka collapse as Anrich Nortje takes Proteas on top / Photo: Cricket South Africa

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 157 runs on first day of second Test against South Africa at Wanderers after a six-wicket haul by Anrich Nortje took the hosts on top in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Batting first after winning the toss, the visiting team had a good start as they were 71 for one just four overs before lunch.

However, a collapse soon followed with Wiaan Mulder wreaking havoc against Sri Lankan top order. The bowler got rid of three key wickets including the in-form batsman Kusal Perara in two back to back overs before the lunch break.

Perara was the highest-scorer for Sri Lanka as he played an effective and quick 60 before giving away his wicket in a catch at gully.

It was the right-arm quick Anrich Nortje that stole the show at Wanderers though. The 27-year-old grabbed six wickets, his career best, to dismiss the visiting team for a low-scoring total in the first innings before tea.

Wanindu Harsanga (29) and Dushmantha Chameera (22) were the only other batsmen who could above 20.

Coming on to bat, Proteas are 22/0 at tea break with Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar on crease.

South Africa is leading the two-match Test series 1-0 after beating Sri Lanka by an innings in the Boxing Day match at Supersport Park in Centurion last week.

