Pak vs NZ: Shaheens claim huge victory over NZ XI in fourth T20

Pakistan Shaheens claim huge victory over NZ XI in fourth T20 / Photo: PCB

Pakistan Shaheens claimed a comfortable victory of 101 runs over New Zealand XI in their fourth T20 at Bert Sutcliffe in Lincoln on Sunday.

A match report shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showed that fifties from Haider Ali and Zeeshan Malik led Shaheens to a huge total of 231 runs.

The opening stand between Zeeshan and Abdullah Shafique provided the team with a strong start as they put up 84 runs for the first wicket before the latter lost his wicket to Ryan Harrison.

Zeeshan after contributing 54 off 37 balls was the next wicket to fall.

Haider was the highest scorer for Team Green with his 64 off just 28 balls including four fours and five sixes.

Hussain Talat (44*) and Amad Butt (25*) led the team to a perfect finish after the duo contributed unbeaten 40 runs for sixth wicket off just 9 balls.

For the bowling side, Simon Keene got two wickets while Harrison and Tim Pringle got one each.

The hosts in response could not put up much of a fight as the entire team was dismissed for 130.

Rhys Mariu was the only batsman with a notable contribution of 48 runs as all other batters failed to score above 20.

Usman Qadir’s spin did the magic for the visiting team as the bowler grabbed three key wickets.

Pakistan Shaheens will play their final match of the tour against the same opponent on Jan 5 at the same venue.

Scorecard shared by PCB available here.

