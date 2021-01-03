Mohammad Rizwan batting on day one of second Test agaisnt NZ / Photo: PCB

An 88-run fifth wicket stand between Azhar Ali and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan recover from a mini collapse on day one of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The visiting team were all out for 297 at stumps in the first day of final match of the series.

Azhar Ali’s splendid innings of 93 ensured some stability in the first innings total of the visiting team after the batting horror show in the first session.

Pakistan were 88 for four at lunch with Azhar and Rizwan batting. The two hung on for 21 overs at crease before Rizwan lost his wicket to Kyle Jamieson. The skipper scored a striking innings of 61 at a SR of 85 with eleven boundaries.

Azhar continued to bat for another 16 overs but failed to complete his century as the batsman was dismissed off a thick edge caught at first slip by Ross Taylor off a Matt Henry delivery.

Jamieson was the man for Black Caps as he grabbed another five-wicket haul dismissing keys wickets at top. The bowler single-handedly got rid of the Pakistani middle-order and opener Abid Ali.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult were the other strikers with two wickets each.

After winning the toss, the New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson’s response to what he wanted to do on a green top at Hagley Oval was “bowl, obviously!”

The decision was vindicated soon in the opening session as the visiting team batting collapsed.

The two teams will meet together on Monday for the second day of final Test of the series in Christchurch.

Pak vs NZ: Match Report - Stumps Day 1 - Second Test - Jan 3