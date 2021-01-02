Pakistan cricket team meet families of Christchurch attack victims / Photo: PCB

Pakistan cricket team on Saturday spent an afternoon with the victims of Christchurch mosque attack at Hagley Oval.

In a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its social media pages, players are seen greeting and consoling the victims and giving them gifts.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and batting coach Younis Khan were both spotted addressing the families of victims.

"I know that we did not go through the situation that you people did, but we do understand the pain that you feel," Younis Khan was heard as saying.

“We are with you in your grief. May those who lost their lives have high ranks in Jannah [paradise]” he added.

In March 2019, more than 50 people lost their lives in a mass shooting at two separate mosques in Christchurch.

New Zealand Cricket also appreciated the gesture by Pakistan cricket team. “Really nice touch from the Pakistan team today,” Black Caps wrote on Twitter while quote-tweeting the footage.

Pakistan will face New Zealand for the second and final Test on Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Read: Babar Azam to miss second Test against NZ

Pakistan cricket team meet families of Christchurch attack victims