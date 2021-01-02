Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan confirms changes in second Test against NZ

Mohammad Rizwan confirms changes in second Test against NZ Photo: PCB

Pakistan stand-in Test captain Mohammad Rizwan on Saturday confirmed that there will be changes in the playing eleven in the second Test against New Zealand starting in Christchurch on Sunday.

The 28-year-old was confident about Pakistan making a strong comeback and said the team will make changes accordingly.

“The team is thinking of making changes for the second Test. We will sit together with management and decide based on conditions but there are going to be changes,” Rizwan said.

The wicket-keeper batsman has hoped to win the upcoming match saying the last match of any tour is very important.

“We won the last match of theT20 series because we considered that important. We gained momentum in that match and then the boys fought well in the first Test. Now we would like to win the final Test,” he said.

“The series is still alive and all players are confident of giving their best. We have an opportunity to level the series by winning the next Test,” Rizwan added.

The Peshawar born player will be leading the national side again in Babar Azam’s absence.

Earlier today, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Babar will miss out the second Test as well, following his failure to fully recover before the match.

“Babar is a brave player who has made many sacrifices in the past. He needs some more time and wants to represent the country when he is fully fit,” Rizwan said.

“Not having a player like Babar in the team definitely makes a difference but it also provides an opportunity to other young players. Once he returns for the series against South Africa, we will have a good combination,” he added.

