PSL 2021: Herschelle Gibbs appointed as Karachi Kings Head Coach

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings on Saturday announced former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs as their Head Coach for season six of the league.

Taking to their official social media pages, the franchise said, “A great believer in the strength of teamwork & discipline, the Karachi Kings are proud to announce our new Head Coach Herschelle Gibbs. Welcome to the family, Gibbsy!”

“He changed the way the game was played with his aggression & passion and taking it into his coaching as well,” they added.

The 46-year-old will be replacing Dean Jones who died last year in September during India Premier League in Mumbai.

Gibbs has represented South Africa in all three formats in a 14-year long career. He has 35 international centuries to his name in 90 Tests and 248 ODIs.

The former Proteas star has been actively involved in coaching recently. The player has coached Rotterdam Rhinos in Euro T20 Slam, Colombo Kings in Lanka Premiere League (LPL) and Kuwait’s national cricket team.

“Hot out the gate this year! Excited much to work with the karachi kings,” Gibbs wrote on Instagram.

