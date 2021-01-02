BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack

BCCI President Saurav Ganguly suffers heart attack

Former Indian cricket team captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly suffered a heart attack on Saturday morning, Indian media reported.

According to India Today, the former Indian skipper has been hospitalized in Kolkata after he felt uneasiness in chest during his morning workout.

The 48-year-old will undergo angioplasty later in the evening and is expected to be discharged then. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that Ganguly's condition is stable and that he is responding well to the treatment.

