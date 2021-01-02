PSL 2021: Players draft to take place on January 9 / Photo: File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will hold the players draft for the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on January 9, The News reported today.

According to the paper, a well-placed source informed the publication that the cricket board has approached Lahore’s administration to allow them to hold the draft in open air.

“Though we are expecting less than 300 persons on the draft day, yet there is a need for an approval from the government to make such arrangements in the open air,” the source told The News.

“We have approached the Punjab government for holding the draft on January 9,” it added.

Earlier on Friday, PCB Director High-Performance Centre Nadeem Khan confirmed that the season six of PSL will be played on time and that foreign players have ensured their availability.

However, the 51-year-old said that crowd will not be allowed to attend the matches in stadium this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transfer and retention window for PSL season six is currently open while the tournament is expected to begin from February 20.

Read: No crowd in PSL 2021: reveals PCB Director NHPC

PSL 2021: Players draft to take place on January 9