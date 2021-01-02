Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam to miss second Test against NZ

Babar Azam to miss second Test against NZ / Photo: PCB

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will miss the second and final Test against New Zealand starting in Christchurch on Sunday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the news in a press release on Saturday. “Babar had a full-fledge training session yesterday but felt slight pain in his thumb, following which, the team management has opted against taking any risk,” the statement said.

In Babar’s absence, Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the national Test side.

The 26-year-old fractured his thumb during a practice session in Queenstown earlier in December that ruled him out of the three-match Twenty20 International series and the first Test against New Zealand in Tauranga.

WATCH: Babar Azam practicing in nets ahead of second Test

“We have seen improvement in Babar Azam's injury but he is yet to fully recover. He is our captain and the most important batsman in the lineup, so we do not want to take any risk,” Dr. Sohail Saleem, the team doctor was quoted as saying.

“The medical team is constantly reviewing his injury and we are hopeful he will be available for the home series against South Africa,” he added.

Pakistan will play the final match of the tour against New Zealand on Jan 3 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Pakistani squad for the second Test against New Zealand:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Zafar Gohar

