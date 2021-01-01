Pak vs NZ: Faheem Ashraf hopes to end NZ tour on high note

Faheem Ashraf hopes to end NZ tour on high note / Photo: PCB

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ahsraf is hoping to end the New Zealand tour on a high note by winning the second and final Test against the hosts starting January 3 in Christchurch.

"The last match of the series means a lot to us. All the players want a victorious end to the tour. For that, we will give our 100 percent to win the upcoming match and draw the series," Faheem said

Talking to media on the sidelines of a training session at Hagley Oval, the 26-year-old said that players will learn from the mistakes of first Test and do better ahead.

“The second Test will be a new match and a new day and we will be ready for that challenge. The conditions in Christchurch are different from Tauranga,” he said.

Faheem Ashraf practicing in nets ahead of second Test against NZ / Photo: PCB

Faheem was the highest scorer for Pakistan in the first innings of first Test. He scored 91 runs leading the team to a face-saving total after the top and middle order failed to deliver.

However, the cricketer said that he is focusing more on his role as a bowling all-rounder. “During the training session, we had a special chat regarding bowling in these conditions. We discussed the importance of taking early wickets,” Faheem said.

Pakistan will play New Zealand for the second Test on Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

