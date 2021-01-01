Pakistan Shaheens secure first T20 win on NZ tour / Photo: PCB

Pakistan Shaheens on Friday secured their first T20 victory in the on-going New Zealand tour after beating Canterbury Kings by seven wickets at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.

A match report shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showed that an unbeaten 115-run partnership between Rohail Nazir and Hussain Talat led Pakistan Shaheens to a comprehensive victory over the hosts.

Chasing `170 to win, Shaheens achieved the target with 11 balls to spare, courtesy the match-winning partnership between Nazir and Talat.

Nazir struck six fours and four sixes in his unbeaten innings of 69 from 39 balls while left-handed batsman Talat contributed 53 off 35, hitting seven fours and a six.

Batting first after losing the toss, Kings put up a score of 169 for five. HJ Chamberlain was the highest scorer for hosts with his unbeaten 66 while Tyler Lortan contributed a 38-ball 51.

For the visitors, Haris Rauf took two wickets for 36.

Pakistan Shaheens will take on New Zealand XI in the fourth T20 at the same venue on January 3.

