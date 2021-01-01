PCB Awards 2020: Complete list of winners

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the winners of PCB Awards 2020 on its digital platforms.

PCB Awards 2020 is an effort by the Board to recognize and appreciate the players and match officials for their achievements, as well as their contributions and sacrifices, during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

There were a total of 12 categories identified with nine players’ categories and three special categories including Spirit of Cricket, Umpire of the Year and Best Corporate Achievement of the Year awards.

Following is the complete list of winners in all categories announced by PCB in a press release today:

Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year – Babar Azam

Test Cricketer of the Year – Mohammad Rizwan

White-ball Cricketer of the Year – Babar Azam

Individual Performance of the Year – Fawad Alam

Women’s Cricketer of the Year – Aliya Riaz

Domestic Men’s Cricketer of the Year – Kamran Ghulam

Men’s Emerging International Cricketer of the Year – Naseem Shah

Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year – Rohail Nazir

Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year – Fatima Sana

Corporate Achievement of the Year – First-ever HBL PSL 2020 in Pakistan

Umpire of the Year – Asif Yaqoob

The winners will be presented with specially designed trophies during the upcoming home series against South Africa.



An independent jury comprising highly respected and distinguished cricket personalities decided the winners.

The jury included the likes of PCB Cricket Committee Chairman Saleem Yousuf, former cricketer Bazid Khan, commentator Ramiz Raja, former captain Rashid Latif, correspondent Jang Abdul Majeed Bhatti, correspondent The News Abdul Mohi Shah and analyst Aaliya Rasheed.

While selecting the winners, they did not limit itself to just player performances, but also took into account various other factors, such as the opponent, impact, value and contribution of the players in the matches and/or during the period under consideration.

