PCB Awards: Babar Azam named 'Most Valuable Player of the Year'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the winners of PCB Awards 2020 and all-formats captain Babar Azam has been named the ‘Most Valuable Player of the Year.’

The 26-year-old was given the most prestigious award for his stellar performances across all formats during the 2020 calendar year. In addition to that, Babar was also named the ‘White-ball Cricketer of the Year’ for averaging 110.5 in the One Day Internationals and 55.2 in T20Is.

“I am truly humbled to have been awarded with the White-ball and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year awards by the independent jury in what has been a difficult year for all professional athletes,” Babar said.

“Without the support of my teammates and family, this would not have been possible and, as such, I owe big time to all of them for my successes in 2020 and hope they will continue to support me in years to come.”

Babar scored 221 runs in three ODIs with one century and a half-century, while in the shortest format of the game he scored 276 runs in eight matches four half-centuries to his name.

The Lahore born cricketer said that playing in England was the highlight of the year for him as conditions there were very challenging.

“I think the cricket I played in England was some of the best. England is never an easy place to play due to the conditions and the players they boast, but to go out there and perform gave me the satisfaction and encouragement that I can compete against the best and help my side to do better,” he said.

The right-handed batsman was upset that he missed out on the on-going series against a highly-competitive New Zealand side due to injury.

“I am disappointed to miss the three T20Is and the first Test in New Zealand as I was determined and motivated to perform against what is a really good New Zealand team and managed outstandingly by Kane Williamson,” he said.

Babar added that he will reflect on the past year with a lot of satisfaction. He hoped that the honour and rewards he won will motivate him to work harder that will further enhance his performances.

PCB announced the winners of all categories on their digital platforms and in a press release on Friday.

PCB Awards 2020 is an effort by the Board to recognize and appreciate the players and match officials for their achievements, as well as their contributions and sacrifices, during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

