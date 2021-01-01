No crowd in PSL VI: reveals PCB Director NHPC / Photo: PSL

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) Nadeem Khan revealed that crowd will not be allowed during Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition six, Geo reported today.



“According to plan, there will be no involvement of the public in this year’s PSL, however, we are monitoring the situation as the time is progressing,” Nadeem said.

The decision has been taken considering the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent surge in new cases. However, the former cricketer ensured there will be exceptions given the circumstances improve.

“If possible, we will look to hold matches in a minimum crowd if the COVID situation improves,” he added.

Khan also confirmed that the season will be played on time and that the foreign stars have ensured their availability.

Earlier last week, PCB renewed local players’ categories and announced draft pick order. According to PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, the players’ draft for this year’s PSL will be held in the first week of January and the tournament will begin from February 20.

Read: PCB renews local player categories for PSL 2021

No crowd in PSL 2021: reveals PCB Director NHPC