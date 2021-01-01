Nominations for PCB Awards 2020 announced / Photo: PCB

Karachi: Fawad Alam’s resilient innings of 102 in first Test against New Zealand has been nominated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in best individual performance of the year award category for PCB awards.

The nominations were announced on Thursday, the last day of the year 2020 while the winners will be announced today.

Captain Babar Azam, all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi have been nominated in three categories each.

According to PCB, nomination list was finalised by an independent panel; comprising highly respected and distinguished cricket personalities.

“While short-listing the nominees, the independent jury did not limit itself to just player performances, but also took into account various other factors, such as the opponent, impact, value and contribution of the players in the matches and/or during the period under consideration,” the PCB said.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf, wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan, young pacer Naseem Shah and Test opener Shan Masood are nominated for two categories each.

Both Babar and Shaheen feature in the “White-Ball Cricketer of the Year,” “Test Cricketer of the Year” and “Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year” categories, while Hafeez has been short-listed in the “Individual Performance of the Year,” “White-Ball Cricketer of the Year” and “Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year” categories.

Rauf has made his way to the “Men’s Emerging International Cricketer” and “White-Ball Cricketer of the Year” categories while Rizwan has been included in the “Test Cricketer of the Year,” and “Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year” categories.

Shah is nominated for the “Men’s Emerging International” and “Individual Performance of the Year” categories, while Masood has been named among shortlisted players for the “Individual Performance of the Year” and “Test Cricketer of the Year” categories.

Among Alam’s 102 v New Zealand at Mount Maunganui, Hafeez’s 86 not out v England in 3rd T20, Shah’s four for 26 v Bangladesh in the Test and Masood’s156 v England in 1st Test are also nominated for individual’s performance award category.

The four nominees for the “Domestic Cricketer of the Year” are Hasan Ali, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel and Zahid Mahmood while Mohammad Huraira, Mubasir Khan, Rohail Nazir and Qasim Akram are short-listed in the “Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year” category.

For the “Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year,” Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Najiha Alvi and Syeda Aroob Shah have been short-listed, while Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali have been nominated for the “Women’s Cricketer of the Year” award.

