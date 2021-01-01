Badminton player Palwasha Bashir confident 2021 will be better / Photo: File

Pakistan’s acclaimed Badminton player Palwasha Bashir has set her eyes on 2021 to achieve what she couldn’t do in the year 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The 33-year old told Geo Super that last year she had aimed to get ranked among top 100 players in the world. She had started her quest towards the goal with success in the beginning; however, the global lockdown halted her journey.

“I started off the 2020 well with victories in National Championship followed by medals in Kenya and Tanzania but then everything was stranded due to COVID-19,” she said.

“The pandemic and lockdown made it difficult for everyone and [likewise] athletes were not exempted. My training routine was affected as gyms were closed. You can’t achieve the same while training at home,” Palwasha added.

The Karachi born player, however, paid rich tribute to people involved in healthcare industry for their services throughout the year.

“They’re our true heroes,” she said. “We, as a community, must salute everyone – from doctors to the gatekeepers of hospitals. They risked their lives for our life.”

Optimistic about the New Year, Palwasha said that she is hopeful that things will improve in 2021 and that she can’t wait to be back on the badminton court.

She added that her goal this year is to complete what she couldn’t do in 2020.

“I want to improve my ranking and want to win more and more medals for the country in this year,” she concluded.

