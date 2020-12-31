Women's cricket head coach David Hemp sets new trend / Photo: PCB

The head coach of Pakistan women’s cricket team David Hemp on Thursday met with players who missed out on selection for the tour of South Africa and explained them why they were not picked.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 17-member squad for women’s team tour of South Africa earlier today.

Surprisingly, many regular members of the squad were not picked for the tour. Among them are Iram Javed, Javeria Rauf, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Najiha Alvi, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir and Sidra Amin.

Head coach Hemp said that it was important to catch up with the players who have unfortunately missed out. “I think it's really important we clear with this group of players the areas of their game where they do well but they need to sort of get a little more consistent,” he said.

“It's important that we are up front and honest with players and they're honest with themselves as well because we want players to be in the best position to perform when they are selected and win games for Pakistan,” he added.

Hemp said that to help create game awareness among the players they are running a profiling assessment which is a self-analysis process at first and then becomes a moveable document in terms of players given reflections pre-camp, post-camp, pre-tours and post-tours, so that everyone's on the same page.

A player, on condition of anonymity, told Geo Super that this was not a common practice before where players were told why they were not picked.

“I am disappointed for not being picked but I am satisfied that I am told the reasons and I will try to improve the areas where I need to work even more hard,” she said.

Pakistan will play South Africa for three One Day Internationals and as many T20Is from January 20 to February 3 in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

