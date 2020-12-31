Pak vs NZ: WATCH: Babar Azam practicing in nets ahead of second Test

Babar Azam practicing in nets ahead of second Test / Photo: PCB

Positive news for Pakistan cricket fans as injured captain Babar Azam was seen practicing in nets earlier on Thursday.

In a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Babar made a pleasant comeback to nets as the player was seen practicing with ball and bat.

However, the 26-year-old’s inclusion in the second and final Test against New Zealand is not finalized yet.

According to the team management, Babar is closely being monitored and decision on his return will be made closer to the match. However, they’ve repeatedly stated that no risk regarding his injury will be taken and the cricketer will be played only if he’s completely fit.

Babar had fractured his thumb during a practice session in Queenstown on December 13 that led him to miss the T20I series and the first Test against New Zealand.

In his absence, Shadab Khan led the team in limited over series while Mohammad Rizwan captained the national side in the first Test.

Pakistan will play New Zealand for the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from January 3 to 7.

