Manizeh Zainli steps down as PFF General Secretary / Photo: File

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Thursday confirmed that Manizeh Zainli has decided to step down from the position of General Secretary.

“The PFF thanks Ms. Zainli for the services she has made for the development of football in the country during her tenure,” the governing body said in a statement.

Zainli was appointed earlier this year in February and became the country’s first ever female general secretary for PFF.

“I am stepping down as the PFF General Secretary willfully, despite several requests by the PFF Normalisation Committee Chairman Mr. Muneer Ahmed Khan Sadhana and other colleagues,” Zainli was quoted as saying.

“I’m grateful to the whole football fraternity of Pakistan for supporting me with our collective goal to improve the footballing system in the country and i hope my struggles have created a new paradigm for women all around who are struggling in professions dominated by men, “she added.

Zainli was asked for a resignation earlier in October by former NC Chairman Hamza Khan which led her to take a stay order from a civil court in Lahore that prevented her from being removed by PFF NC.

However, the newly appointed Chairman Sandhana reversed Hamza’s decision and reinstated Zainli last week.

The governing body revealed that Zainli will work till mid January until they find a replacement to ensure smooth transition of work.

