ICC updates Test rankings; Williamson, Cummins on top

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday updated its Test rankings after the three Boxing Day matches were over with Kane Williamson and Pat Cummins leading the list for top batsmen and bowlers at year’s end.

In a media release, ICC confirmed that the New Zealand skipper has overtaken Steve Smith and Virat Kohli to seize the top position in ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings for batting after his century against Pakistan in Mount Maunganui.

Williamson gained 13 rating points after the recently concluded match to go 11 points ahead of Kohli and 13 clear of Smith.

The top position was dominated by Smith during most of the year for about 313 days while Kohli occupied the spot for 51 days but Williamson has now surged ahead both of them after the year-ending update.

For Pakistan, no batsman except for Babar Azam could make a place in top ten. The player successfully reclaimed the fifth position in the table despite not playing in the Test against New Zealand. The 26-year-old is the only active player to be included among the top five of batting rankings in all three formats.

Meanwhile, Fawad Alam has been promoted 80 places to secure the 102nd position following his hard-fought century against Black Caps and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has attained a career-best 47th position after his scores of 71 and 60 helped him advance 27 places.



Photo: ICC

For bowlers, Australia’s Pat Cummins stayed on top as the number one Test bowler in the world while the left-arm fast pacer Mitchell Starc reached a career-best equalling fifth position after he took four wickets in the match against India in Melbourne.

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi improved two places to grab the 33rd spot after taking four wickets. However, no bowler from the country could make a place in top ten with Mohammad Abbas closest to it on 12th position.

In all-rounders’ ranking, Ben Stokes topped the list followed by Jason Holder and Ravindra Jadeja in second and third positions respectively.

Photo: ICC





