Pakistan women’s cricket squad announced for South Africa tour

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 17-player national women’s cricket squad for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International series against South Africa on Thursday.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against South Africa in Durban and Pietermaritzburg next year in January.

The 17-member squad was finalized by the women national selection committee headed by chief selector Urooj Mumtaz.

In Bismah Maroof’s absence, Javeria Khan has been named the captain of the national side. Bismah withdrew from the series on Wednesday citing family reasons.

“Javeria Khan is an experienced campaigner and has the desired understanding of the game which is necessary to lead the national women’s team. She has undertaken this responsibility in the past and I am certain she will rise to the occasion and inspire the players,” Mumtaz was quoted in PCB release.

Meanwhile Ayesha Zafar, Nahida Khan, Kainat Imtiaz and Nashra Sandhu had made a return to the national side after their impressive performances in the recently concluded National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship.

Kainat was awarded Player of the Tournament as she scored 111 runs and got three wickets. Meanwhile Nahida was the highest run-scorer in the tournament, and Nashra the joint leading wicket-taker.

The selection committee also included Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal, who considered on-field performances of players in the National Triangular T20 Championship, played from November 22 to December 1 in Rawalpindi, along with form and fitness of the players in the High Performance training camp held in Karachi while finalizing the squad.

“We have seen significant improvement over the last three months in the intent and mindset of the players and the team is shaping up well for the upcoming series. The squad is well balanced and possesses a good blend of youth and experience for what promises to be an exciting tour,” Mumtaz said.

Squad:

Javeria Khan (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Syeda Aroob Shah

